Olympian Artists program for Paris 2024 kicks off

LAUSANNE, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Olympian Artists program for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicked off as Olympians and Paralympians who like to show their talents on art are invited for it, the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) announced on Monday.

The project was initiated at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and had success in Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

All Olympians and Paralympians, active or retired, are encouraged to bring out their creative arts, either professional or as amateurs.

"The aim of the program is to celebrate Olympians who are multifaceted, to make enduring creative contributions to society, and to provide hope for young people, individuals and communities through engagement with creative arts and the Olympic values," OFCH Director Angelita Teo was quoted as saying by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) website.