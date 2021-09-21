UrduPoint.com

Olympian Climber Pan Yufei Snatches Gold At China's National Games

XI'AN, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :China's Olympian climber Pan Yufei grabbed gold in the men's combined Lead & Boulder event at the country's 14th National Games here on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old representing Hubei Province also became the first men's champion in sport climbing's debut as a medal competition at China's quadrennial multi-sport event, which began approximately one month after the Tokyo Olympics ended.

"It's physically challenging for me to compete in two major Games in such a short space of time.

I haven't been training systematically since the Olympics," said Pan, admitting that he didn't live up to his own expectations in the Boulder discipline in both the qualification and final round.

Pan ranked first in both Boulder and Lead in the final, bettering his qualification performance with fourth in the Boulder and first in the Lead. In the Boulder, he failed only one top and one zone, securing first place after reaching the top on boulder four where no one else had succeeded.

