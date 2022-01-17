UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champ Bencic Into Melbourne Round Two Despite Covid

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Olympic champ Bencic into Melbourne round two despite Covid

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic said she was still feeling the effects of Covid, a month after falling ill, as she moved into round two of the Australian Open on Monday despite not being at her best.

The Swiss, seeded 22, caught coronavirus in mid-December after competing at an Abu Dhabi exhibition, and even last week at the Sydney Classic she was feeling "very, very tired".

"I mean, my pulse was getting very up in the practices and even after Sydney, after the (Paula) Badosa match, I was very, very tired, and the breathing and everything," she said after overcoming Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

"I think it's getting better day by day." Bencic, who will next meet this month's Melbourne Summer Set champion Amanda Anisimova, admitted the recovery had been slow and had impacted her build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year.

"Definitely for my tennis, it's more the thing that I didn't practise for 14 days in the middle of the pre-season," she said.

"But for my fitness, it's actually worse because I don't want to say I had it very bad. Obviously not compared to people getting hospitalised and having worse symptoms, but it wasn't easy.

"My fitness definitely was very off and I had to take it very slow getting back because obviously you have to do all the tests on the heart, lungs, everything, and you cannot start too quickly to just avoid any risks."The 24-year-old added that Covid had also dented her confidence and she was below her best against Mladenovic.

"I'm not quite there yet, but I'm very happy with how I managed to kind of stay in the match in the important moments," she said.

Related Topics

Tennis Abu Dhabi Melbourne Sydney Tokyo Gold Olympics Australian Open All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2022

40 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 day ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.