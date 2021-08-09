UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champion Bencic Up To 11 In WTA Rankings

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Olympic champion Bencic up to 11 in WTA rankings

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Belinda Bencic climbed one place in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday but the Swiss remains one place outside the top 10.

The Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who collected silver, remains at 42 while bronze medallist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also moved up one place to number five.

The biggest faller was the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who slipped three places from fifth to eighth.

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate at the top even though she has not played since her early elimination in Tokyo at the end of July.

Serena Williams dropped four places to number 20.

Fellow-American Danielle Collins moved up eight spots to 28th following her win in San Jose on Sunday while Germany's Andrea Petkovic, who picked up her first WTA title since 2015 in Cluj, jumped 23 places to 68th.

Losing finalist, Egyptian Mayar Sherif, gained 22 places and entered the top 100 for the first time at 97.

WTA ranking as of August 9 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9,635 pts 2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,146 3. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,845 4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,345 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,035 (+1) 6. Karolína Plísková (CZE) 4,850 (+1) 7. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,550 (+1) 8. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,431 (-3) 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,165 10. Barbora Krejcíková (CZE) 4,113 (+1) 11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,035 (+1) 12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,985 (+1) 13. Simona Halep (ROM) 3,925 (-3) 14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,770 15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,766 16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,580 (+1) 17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,390 (+1) 18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,295 (+1)19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3,083 (+1)20. Serena Williams (USA) 3,056 (-4)

