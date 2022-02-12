Olympic champion Carapaz tests positive for Covid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Arles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Ecuador's Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz did not start the second stage of the Tour of Provence after testing positive for Covid-19, his team Ineos revealed Saturday.

The 28-year-old 2019 Giro d'Italia victor "did not show any symptoms" according to Ineos.

Carapaz -- nicknamed "The Locomotive" -- was one of the favourites for overall victory, in a race being led by his Italian team-mate Filippo Ganna.

Carapaz was lying in 19th position, 51 seconds adrift of Ganna ahead of the second stage, an 180.5 kilometres ride from Arles to Manosque.