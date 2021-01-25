Olympic champion Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of the United States added 16 centimeters to the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday, throwing 22.82 meters to kick off the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour series in style.

Crouser unleashed his record-breaking effort on his first attempt, breaking the previous world indoor record of 22.66m set by Randy Barnes of the United States in 1989.

The 28-year-old also beat the old world record with his third-round effort of 22.70m.

"It's a pretty good start to 2021," said Crouser. "It's been a long road to get back to normal competition. I felt really nervous on the first throw, but I had a ton of energy. I feel like there's more there."