UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Champion Rudisha Out For 16 Weeks After Ankle Fracture

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Olympic champion Rudisha out for 16 weeks after ankle fracture

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two-time Olympic and world 800m record holder David Rudisha will be sidelined for 16 weeks after fracturing his left ankle.

The 31-year-old Rudisha twisted his left ankle at his rural home in Kilgoris, western Kenya on May 19, and his doctor said closer examination revealed the fracture.

"We were able to perform the operation today and the athlete will spend the night for further observations tomorrow," Victor Bargoria, an ortheopedic surgeon, said, adding it would be 16 weeks before he was able to start training again.

Rudisha, who won the 2012 London Olympics in a world record time of 1:40.91, was on track for a comeback after a recurrent knee injury prevented him from competing in the Doha world championships last September.

Rudisha missed out a full year between 2013 and 2014 as a result of the leg injury.

Related Topics

World Doctor London David Doha Kenya May September Olympics From

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

2 hours ago

Politicians should not doing politics on national ..

3 minutes ago

Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

3 minutes ago

50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Hong Kong on Frida ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.