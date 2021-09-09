UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champion Zverev Advances To US Open Semi-finals

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Olympic champion Zverev advances to US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev advanced to the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday by defeating South Africa's 46th-ranked Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4.

The German fourth seed stretched his win streak to 16 matches and will next face the winner of a later match between Grand-Slam chasing Novak Djokovic and Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini.

