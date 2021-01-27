Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo Games

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Olympic chief Thomas Bach called on Wednesday for "patience" over the Tokyo Games, the holding of which this summer are in continued doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just have to ask for patience and understanding, is the main message," Bach said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). "I think it is too early to decide anything else."