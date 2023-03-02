Olympic Esports Series 2023 begins with nine sports

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Olympic Esports Series 2023 kicked off on Wednesday and nine sports were initially included in the event when details were released by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport, sailing, taekwondo and tennis events are open to professional and amateur players in the world as the series takes the format of the Olympic Virtual Series, which took place before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For the first time, in-person finals will be held at Singapore's Suntec Centre on June 22-25, 2023, and the Olympic Esports Finals 2023 will be streamed globally by the IOC.