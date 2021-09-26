XI'AN, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Reigning Olympic champion Liu Yang won the men's rings title with 15.420 points at China's 14th National Games on Saturday.

Liu had a difficulty score of 6.4 points and posted a match-leading execution score of 9.020 points.

"At present, China is in a world-leading position in the rings, so winning this tournament is no easier than winning an Olympic gold medal. I am very glad to see such competition in domestic events," said 27-year-old Liu, representing Liaoning.

Lan Xingyu of Guangxi followed Liu with 15.100 points. You Hao from Jiangsu, who claimed a silver medal in Tokyo, made an error in his landing and placed third with 14.920.

In the women's vault, Yu Linmin from Fujian won gold with 13.970 points. The men's floor exercise title went to Su Weide from Shandong.