Olympic medalist Zhu aims for season best at World Athletics Championships

BUDAPEST, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:Tokyo Olympic triple jump silver medalist Zhu Yaming hoped to achieve his season best at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Zhu and his teammates took a training session in the National Athletics Center on Friday, one day before the 2023 athletics worlds begin.

Zhu told Xinhua everything has been going well so far, and he hoped to qualify for the final through his first attempt on Saturday and save the best for the last.

"I can feel the pressure because the World Championships are such an important event for everyone. I tried to calm down. You can probably jump well yesterday, but nobody knows what will happen tomorrow," said the 29-year-old.

Like many other Chinese athletes, Zhu said the newly built stadium makes athletes feel excited and comfortable.

"This is a great venue. The track is close to the audience and it's easy to enjoy the atmosphere. I love this stadium," said Zhu.