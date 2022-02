Yanqing, China, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Olympic men's downhill, one of the Games' signature events, was postponed Sunday because of high winds, organisers said.

"The jury together with the organisers have decided in the best interest of safety and fairness for the racers to delay" the race, they said, without saying when it would be run.