UrduPoint.com

Olympic Movement To Donate 1 Mln USD To Türkiye, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

GENEVA, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) --:The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF) will donate one million U.S. Dollars to the Olympic community affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the IOC announced on Friday.

"I have spoken to the NOC president of Türkiye and the NOC president of Syria, and have heard from them about the impact the earthquake has had on many members of the Olympic community," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"Our first-response emergency assistance in Türkiye will be channeled through the Olympic Refuge Foundation and their partners on site. In Syria, we will work with international NGOs and UN agencies that are able to access the affected areas," Bach added.

Related Topics

Earthquake United Nations Syria Noc SITE Olympics International Olympic Committee From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in TÃ¼rki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in TÃ¼rkiye&#039;s KahramanmaraÅŸ

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

29 minutes ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

45 minutes ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

50 minutes ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.