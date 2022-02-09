Olympic panda mascot earns fans as "new ambassador for winter sports"

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Beijing 2022 mascot, a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen, has not only led to hours-long queues of people lining up outside Winter Olympics merchandise stores in China, but also gained massive popularity among athletes and Olympic fans internationally.

"The Olympic mascot serves as an ambassador for winter sports, bringing joy to those who participate in and watch the Olympic Winter Games," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on its website.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, who recently attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, took two dough figurines of Bing Dwen Dwen back home as gifts for his children.

Many athletes have taken to social media to show off Bing Dwen Dwen they found or earned. American snowboarder Maddie Mastro, for example, published a short video featuring this panda mascot, receiving millions of views and being hailed "cute" by her followers.

Gido Tsujioka, an announcer from Japan's NTV, has earned himself a new name "Gido Dwen Dwen" for his fascination with collecting Bing Dwen Dwen badges.