Olympic swimming champion Peaty wins 50m breaststroke at Commonwealth Games

LONDON, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:England's Olympic champion Adam Peaty got rid of his disappointment in the 100m breaststroke race to claim the gold in the men's 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old swimming star fractured a bone in his foot while training in the gym in May and had to pull out of the FINA World Championships held in Budapest from June 18 to July 3.

He then had been focusing on recovering and building up his strength ahead of the Commonwealth Games but suffered a blow last Sunday as he only managed a fourth finish in the 100m final, ending his eight-year unbeaten run in the event in major tournaments.

However, the three-time Olympic champion and eight-time world champion managed to bounce back, touching the wall first in the 50m race in 26.76 seconds on Tuesday.

"That means so much. I lost my spark at the start of the week and to have it back now, this is what it's about," said Peaty.

Also in the pool, Australia's Emma McKeon took the bronze in the women's 100m freestyle and then added a gold to her medal collection as a member of Australia's mixed 4x100m medley relay team.