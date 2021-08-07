UrduPoint.com

Olympic Women's Golf Final Round Restarts After Storm

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Olympic women's golf final round restarts after storm

Kawagoe, Japan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The final round of the women's Tokyo Olympics golf tournament resumed Saturday with the leaders having two holes to complete after a 49-minute interruption because of a passing thunderstorm.

Play restarted at 1:15 pm (0415 GMT), with American world number one Nelly Korda leading on 17-under par, one shot ahead of Japan's Mone Inami, with India's Aditi Ashok and Lydia Ko of New Zealand tied for third a stroke further back.

The final group of Korda, Ashok and Ko had all just played their tee shots at the driveable par-four 17th when play was suspended at 12:26 pm.

They had teed off at 8:18 am, three hours ahead of the original schedule, in an attempt to complete 72 holes before a severe tropical storm sweeps through the area later Saturday and Sunday.

