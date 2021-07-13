UrduPoint.com
Olympics Scepticism Particularly High In Japan: Poll

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The decision to press ahead with the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics faces global scepticism particularly among the public in the host nation, a global survey released Tuesday has found.

Just 22 percent in Japan thought the Games should be staged, according to a poll by international market research company IPSOS.

Only South Korea was less enthusiastic at 14 percent.

IPSOS polled 19,510 adults in 28 countries between May 21 and June 4 about the Covid-19 delayed Games, which run from July 23 to August 8.

The questions tried to gauge the level of support for holding the event, which was postponed last year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the level of interest in the Olympics as a whole and in individual sports and faith in the role the Games play.

On average 43 percent agreed the Games should go ahead, led by Turkey, where 71 percent were in favour, followed by Saudi Arabia at 66 percent.

Russians were the keenest European nation at 61 percent, even though their national flag and anthem are banned at the Games.

The numbers were higher when the poll asked if the Olympics would provide "an important opportunity for the world to come together following the pandemic." In Turkey and Saudi Arabia, 81 percent agreed. In Japan the number was 31 percent.

In the 28 countries surveyed, interest in the Olympics was highest in India where 70 percent said they were 'interested' or 'very interested'. It was lowest in Belgium, at 28 percent, and South Korea, at 30 percent.

Japan and France were only slightly more curious, at 32 percent each.

