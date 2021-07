Olympics: Tennis results

11 killed as India's monsoon death toll swells

Kenyan sprinter barred from Olympics after testing positive

New Zealand win women's Olympic rugby sevens gold

Russia Sends 5 Planes, 3 Helicopters to Help Turkey Put Out Wildfires - Erdogan' ..

PTI to form govt in Sindh after next general elections in 2023: Sh Rashid

More rain likely in upper and central parts of the country till Tuesday: PMD