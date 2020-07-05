UrduPoint.com
Olympics, Virus Dominate Tokyo Governor Vote

Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Olympics, virus dominate Tokyo governor vote

Tokyo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The postponed Olympics and a worrying second surge in coronavirus cases will be the main issues when Tokyo voters Sunday elect a governor to run one of the world's most populous cities.

Incumbent Yuriko Koike, a media-savvy veteran of the Japanese political scene, who ran against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the last national election by creating a new party, is widely expected to win a second term.

The election comes as Tokyo fights a coronavirus spike that has seen more than 100 new cases reported in recent days -- many from clusters in the city's host and hostess clubs.

In a recent interview with AFP, Koike said she was continuing to "make all-out efforts in the battle against the virus to put on a Games that is full of hope".

The 67-year-old pledged an event "that is safe and secure for athletes and fans from abroad as well as for residents of Tokyo and Japan".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

