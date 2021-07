(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics women's football results on Wednesday: Group E In Sapporo Britain 2 (White 17, 72) Chile 0 Group F In Miyagi China 0 Brazil 5 (Marta 9, 74, Debinha 22, Andressa 82-pen, Beatriz 89) Group G In Tokyo Sweden 3 (Blackstenius 25, 55, Hurtig 72) United States 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Group E In Sapporo Japan v Canada (1030) Group F In Miyagi Zambia v Netherlands (1100) Group GIn TokyoAustralia v New Zealand (1130)