Omagh, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :On a bright Saturday in August almost 25 years ago, Kevin Skelton was rejoining his family shopping for new school shoes in Omagh's town centre when a massive bomb went off.

Amid the ensuing carnage, he clambered through a hole in the shop's storefront trying to reach his wife Philomena and their three girls.

"I found Mena lying face down in the rubble," said Skelton, who recalled checking her for a pulse. "I could find nothing." Philomena, who was aged 39, was one of 29 people killed when the car bomb planted by the Real IRA exploded next to the shop on August 15, 1998. The dead included two unborn twins.

Skelton's daughter Shauna was among the more than 200 people who were injured, while his other two girls escaped physically unscathed.

It was the deadliest attack in three decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles".

Skelton is still haunted by the apocalyptic scene and "the cries of pain" as he searched for his family that day.

"What in God's name was it all for?" the 68-year-old asked.

Although Northern Ireland has remained largely peaceful during that time, he fears a similar attack by paramilitary groups, which are vastly diminished but remain a serious threat.

"You always have that fear. You only need one lunatic to put a bomb in the boot of a car... and park it in a main street and walk away," Skelton told AFP.