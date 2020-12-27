UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Launches Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Oman launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Oman started coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, two days ahead of plans to resume all flights and open borders that temporarily closed amid concerns over a new strain of the disease.

The sultanate -- which has recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia -- is the last of the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) to begin inoculating people.

Like most of its neighbours it has opted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Health Minister Ahmed Al-Saidi, one of the first citizens to get a jab at a Muscat clinic, said priority would be given to front line health workers and people who are considered to be vulnerable.

Oman has so far recorded more than 128,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 1,495 deaths -- the highest after Saudi Arabia which has recorded over 6,000 deaths.

Along with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the Gulf sultanate suspended commercial travel and banned entry and exit via their land and sea borders last week after a new strain of the virus appeared in Britain.

Saudi Arabia has yet to announce whether it will lift the suspension this week, while Kuwait has said it plans to re-open on January 1.

Oman is hoping to quickly start receiving tourists, especially from its wealthy neighbouring countries, to boost its economy that has been hit hard by slumping oil prices and the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated Oman's economy to contract by 10 percent this year.

Travellers must present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival, the official Oman news Agency reported on Sunday.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oman Oil Muscat Saudi Arabia January Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

41 minutes ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

1 hour ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

2 hours ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.