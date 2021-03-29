Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 156,883

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :-- The Omani Health Ministry on Monday announced 796 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 156,883, the official Oman news Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 524 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 142,944 while one death was reported, pushing the tally up to 1,662, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus.