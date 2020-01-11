UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Sultan Qaboos Has Died: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, has died at the age of 79, the royal court said Saturday.

"With great sorrow and deep sadness... the royal court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday," the court said in a statement, as discussions on a successor commenced.

Qaboos, who has ruled since 1970 when he deposed his father in a palace coup, had been ill for some time and had been believed to be suffering from colon cancer.

He left no apparent heir. He was unmarried and had no children or brothers.

It is not clear who will succeed Qaboos, whose country has a distinct method of choosing the next ruler.

- Successor - According to the Omani constitution, the royal family shall, within three days of the throne falling vacant, determine the successor.

If the family does not agree on a name, the person chosen by Qaboos in a letter addressed to the royal family will be the successor.

The sultan should be a member of the royal family, as well as "Muslim, mature, rational and the legitimate son of Omani Muslim parents".

Local experts say that more than 80 men meet the criteria, but one name stands out: Asad bin Tariq.

Tariq, 65, had been appointed deputy prime minister for international relations and cooperation affairs in 2017.

The move was seen as a clear message of support to the sultan's cousin and "special representative" since 2002.

Other potential successors include two other cousins of the sultan -- Haitham bin Tariq, 65, the heritage and culture minister, and Shihab bin Tariq, 63, who was a close adviser to the sultan.

- Discreet mediator - Qaboos transformed the Arabian Peninsula nation from a backwater into a modern state while pursuing a moderate but active foreign policy.

Having played a role in Iran's nuclear deal with world powers while preserving its membership in the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council, Oman has emerged as the Gulf's discreet mediator.

The sultan's death comes amid increased tensions between Tehran and Washington, who on Friday piled new sanctions on the Islamic republic following the killing of a top Iranian leader in Iraq.

The sanctions marked the latest salvo in a US-Iranian confrontation that risked sliding into war a week ago with the deadly US drone attack on general Qasem Soleimani, by some measures the second most influential person in Iran.

Unlike other Arab states, Qaboos did not contest Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel, opening a trade office in Tel Aviv in the mid-1990s -- shuttered in 2000 during a Palestinian uprising.

In October 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held surprise talks with Qaboos in Muscat.

It remains to be seen whether the next Omani ruler will take the same moderate approach in a region often in turmoil.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister World Israel Iran Washington Egypt Nuclear Iraq Oman Died Colon Tehran Muscat Same October 2017 2018 Cancer Muslim Family From Top Arab Court Sad Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

8 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

7 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

8 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

7 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

8 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.