Oman V Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Oman v Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup scoreboard

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat on Sunday: Papua New Guinea T.

Ura b Bilal 0 L. Siaka b Kaleemullah 0 A. Vala c Singh b Kaleemullah 56 C. Amini run out (Nadeem) 37 S. Bau c Singh b Maqsood 13 N. Vanua b Maqsood 1 S. Atai c Ayaan b Bilal 3 K. Doriga c Goud b Maqsood 0 D.

Ravu c Nadeem b Maqsood 1 K. Morea not out 6 N. Pokana not out 5 Extras (lb6, w1) 7 Total (9 wickets, 20 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Ura), 2-0 (Siaka), 3-81 (Amini), 4-102 (Vala), 5-112 (Vanua), 6-113 (Bau), 7-113 (Doriga), 8-117 (Atai), 9-118 (Ravu) Bowling: Bilal 4-1-16-2, Kaleemullah 3-0-19-2, Ilyas 4-0-28-0, Nadeem 3-0-23-0, Ali 2-0-17-0, Maqsood 4-0-20-4 Oman (target 130) A.

Ilyas not out 50 J. Singh not out 73 Extras (lb2, nb3, w3) 8 Total (no loss, 13.4) 131 Did not bat: K. Ali, Z. Maqsood, K. Prajapati, N. Khushi, M. Nadeem, A. Khan, S. Goud, Kaleemullah, B. Khan Bowling: Morea 2-0-18-0 (w1), Ravu 3-0-28-0 (w1, nb2), Pokana 2-0-15-0 (nb1), Atai 1-0-9-0, Amini 2.4-0-31-0, Vala 1-0-11-0, Siaka 2-0-17-0 (w1) Toss: Oman result: Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

