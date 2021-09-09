UrduPoint.com

Oman Warns Of $200 Oil In Dig At IEA Climate Advice

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Oman warns of $200 oil in dig at IEA climate advice

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Oil producer Oman warned Thursday that crude prices could soar to $200 a barrel as it criticised the International Energy Agency's ambitions of halting new fossil fuel projects to combat climate change.

The IEA called in May on for a halt to new investment in oil, gas and coal extraction in order to boost chances of holding down the dangerous rise in global temperatures.

But Oman's energy minister, Mohammed al-Rumhi, said such "unilateral recommendations" were not helpful.

"Recommending that we should not invest in new oil... I think that's extremely dangerous," he said at a conference jointly organised by his country with the IEA on energy transition in the middle East and North Africa.

"If we stop investing in fossil fuel industry abruptly there will be energy starvation and the price of energy will just shoot" higher and "in the short term we could see a 100 or 200 per barrel scenario," said al-Rumhi.

Crude oil prices have been fluctuating around $70 per barrel recently.

"It's very easy to sit in your comfort zone and talk about efficiency and solar and renewables... and then we forget a third of the world population is suffering from a lack of energy," said al-Rumhi.

The criticism appeared aimed at the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, who had urged countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to develop renewable energy.

Related Topics

Africa World Oman Oil Price Middle East May Gas From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

5 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

11 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

26 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.