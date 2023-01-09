UrduPoint.com

Omani Camels History Symposium And Exhibition Concludes In Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Omani Camels History Symposium and Exhibition Concludes in Riyadh

RIYADH, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Omani Camels History symposium and exhibition, organized by the Sultani camel corps at an initiative of and cooperation with the Omani embassy in Riyadh, has concluded in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, it was reported today.

The four-day event, which took place yesterday, has cast light on a number of issues related to camels in general and the Omani camels history in particular.

