Omani Sultan's Representative Leaves Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Omani Sultan's representative leaves Jeddah

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :His Highness Asaad bin Tareq Al Saeed, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, and the Special Representative of Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, left Jeddah today, after participating in 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States and GCC-Central Asia Summit.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, he was seen off by the Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Abdullah bin Saud Alanazi and several officials.

