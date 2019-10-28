UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Omanis Elect New Consultative Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Omanis elect new consultative council

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Omanis on Sunday elected an 86-member consultative council whose powers are limited but may possibly play a role in the selection of a successor to the sultan.

The vote comes at a time of uncertainty over a successor to Sultan Qaboos, 78, who has no heir apparent and is believed to be suffering from colon cancer.

Around 714,000 Omanis headed to the polls in the early hours of Sunday morning to elect members of the new Majlis al-Shura from 737 candidates, including 40 women.

Oman, which is strategically located at the entrance to the oil-rich Gulf, has a population of around four million, of whom more than 40 percent are foreigners.

Authorities are yet to announce the turnout of the election for the new consultative council, whose powers Sultan Qaboos slightly expanded in 2011 after unprecedented social unrest in the Gulf Arab country.

The council was created in 1991 and has a four-year term. It has no role in defence, internal security or foreign affairs.

But in late 2011, it elected its speaker for the first time and assumed the power to grill ministers.

It came about as part of measures decreed by Sultan Qaboos -- who has ruled Oman since 1970 -- to respond to social unrest which included giving the majlis the ability to revise and propose legislation.

According to the constitution, the royal family council has three days to appoint a new heir after the sultan's death.

If an agreement is not reached, the defence council, along with the heads of the consultative council, the council of state and the supreme court, will confirm a successor nominated by Qaboos in a sealed document.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Oman Colon May Women Sunday Cancer Family From Agreement Million Arab

Recent Stories

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

2 hours ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.