Open Menu

Oman's Airport Traffic Reaches 70 Pct Of Pre-pandemic Level

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Oman's airport traffic reaches 70 pct of pre-pandemic level

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Airport operations across Oman were reaching 70 percent of the sultanate's pre-pandemic capacity, Saudi Arabia's daily Arab news reported Sunday, citing a statement from the Omani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

CAA President Naif Ali Al-Abri said in a statement that air traffic in Oman was growing rapidly in the past several months and is expected to go beyond the level in 2019 soon.

Oman reported a 30.3-percent surge in passenger traffic year on year in the first half of 2023, with 1.

98 million travelers using its airports, the Saudi newspaper reported, citing CAA statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of flights saw a 28.4-percent increase to 9,784 by June from 7,622 in the same period last year, representing a robust recovery, according to Al-Abri.

He said that Oman is keen to enhance cooperation in air transport with countries across the world, adding that 122 bilateral agreements have been made in air transport services, of which 66 are open skies agreements.

Related Topics

World Oman Saudi Traffic Same Saudi Arabia June Sunday 2019 From Million Arab Airport

Recent Stories

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

8 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

15 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

27 minutes ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

28 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

28 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

35 minutes ago
BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

58 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous