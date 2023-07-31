MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Airport operations across Oman were reaching 70 percent of the sultanate's pre-pandemic capacity, Saudi Arabia's daily Arab news reported Sunday, citing a statement from the Omani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

CAA President Naif Ali Al-Abri said in a statement that air traffic in Oman was growing rapidly in the past several months and is expected to go beyond the level in 2019 soon.

Oman reported a 30.3-percent surge in passenger traffic year on year in the first half of 2023, with 1.

98 million travelers using its airports, the Saudi newspaper reported, citing CAA statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of flights saw a 28.4-percent increase to 9,784 by June from 7,622 in the same period last year, representing a robust recovery, according to Al-Abri.

He said that Oman is keen to enhance cooperation in air transport with countries across the world, adding that 122 bilateral agreements have been made in air transport services, of which 66 are open skies agreements.