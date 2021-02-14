UrduPoint.com
Omar Abdullah, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Their Family Locked Up In Their Homes In Occupied Srinagar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Omar Abdullah, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, their family locked up in their homes in occupied Srinagar

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Former puppet chief minister and National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah Sunday said that he along with his father Dr Farooq Abdullah, also a former puppet chief minister of the occupied State, were not allowed to move out of their home as they were locked up by Indian occupational security forces, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

"Omar Abdullah in a Tweet said in occupied Srinagar on Sunday that he and his father were locked up in their home and his sister along with her kids were also locked up in their home", the report said.

"This is the "naya / new Jammu & Kashmir" after Aug. 05, 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they've locked my sister & her kids in their home as well," Abdullah Tweeted, according to the report.

In another Tweet he said, "Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry & bitter", Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, in reply to Omar Adullah's tweet, occupied Srinagar police wrote "this was being done in view of the adverse inputs on the 2nd anniversary of Leth pora attack in Palwama town", the report said.

In reply to Srinagar police's Tweet Omar said "I'm not even sure if this is actually a police Twitter handle since it's not verified but assuming it is - please tell me under which law you have detained me in my home today? You can advise me not to leave my house but you can't force me to stay in using security as an excuse", the report said.

In another Tweet he asked about the written communication, informing him about the restrictions being put in place.

"Please share the written communication address to me & acknowledged by me (or my office) informing us in advance of these restrictions. Surely this anniversary didn't come as a surprise to the State "administration"," Omar wrote, the report added.

