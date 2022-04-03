Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday appointed Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab under Article 101 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

The decision came after the removal of Mohammad Sarwar from the position of Governor of Punjab on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press release issued by the President Secretariat.