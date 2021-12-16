UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Finds Smith, Boucher And De Villiers Showed Racial Prejudice

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Ombudsman finds Smith, Boucher and De Villiers showed racial prejudice

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :South African cricket legends Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher and AB de Villiers were all found to have engaged in racially prejudiced conduct in a report by an independent ombudsman released on Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa made public a 235-page interim report by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, who headed a Social Justice and Nation Building Commission to investigate allegations of racial discrimination in South African cricket.

CSA board chairman Lawson Naidoo said the board would study the report and would "engage with it and its recommendations".

Ntsebeza also found that former Test captain Smith's appointment as CSA's director of cricket was irregular because he was appointed as an independent contractor, which was not in accordance with the organisation's human resources policy.

It found that Smith failed to follow CSA policy in appointing Boucher as head coach of the national team ahead of Enoch Nkwe, a black coach who served briefly as national team director.

"Mr Smith and CSA failed to rebut the presumption of unfair discrimination in the appointment of Mr Boucher ahead of Mr Nkwe," according to the report.

Smith was also accused of racial discrimination, along with other CSA and team officials, when he was captain of the Test team in England in 2012.

Following an injury to Boucher, leading batsman De Villiers was selected as wicketkeeper ahead of Thami Tsolekile, a specialist wicketkeeper.

"The (ombudsman) is persuaded by the argument that CSA, its coaches and selectors unfairly disadvantaged against Mr Tsolekile on the basis of his race.

" De Villiers was also found to have resisted the selection of Khaya Zondo, a black batsman, when he was South Africa's one-day international captain ahead of a series-deciding match in India in 2015.

Dean Elgar, a late replacement for the one-day games, was picked ahead of Zondo, who was part of the original squad for the series.

"The only reasonable conclusion is that Mr De Villiers discriminated against Mr Zondo on racial grounds." De Villiers responded on social media.

"I have wholly supported the aims of Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation Building process, to ensure equal opportunities in our game," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"However, throughout my career, I expressed honest cricketing opinions only ever based on what I believed was best for the team, never based on anyone's race." Boucher was accused by former teammate Paul Adams of leading a song in after-match fines meetings in which Adams was referred to as a "brown sh**".

The ombudsman found that Boucher revealed a "lack of sensitivity and understanding of the racist undertones," and that Boucher attempted to excuse racism because it was done in a team setting and that he does "not comprehend the South African apartheid/discriminatory and racist history."Ntsebeza noted that the commission was "under-resourced" and "operated under extreme strictures of time". He recommended that the CSA appointed a permanent transformation ombudsman.

Related Topics

India Cricket Social Media Twitter South Africa AB De Villiers Khaya Zondo 2015 All Best Race Coach Instagram

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

31 minutes ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

46 minutes ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

1 hour ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

46 minutes ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.