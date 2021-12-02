Omicron 'could be threat' to economic recovery: OECD

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has added new uncertainties to the global economy and could threaten the recovery, the OECD's chief economist said Wednesday.

"We are concerned that the new variant of the virus, the Omicron strain, is further adding to the already high levels of uncertainty and risks, and that could be a threat to the recovery," Laurence Boone said after the Paris-based organisation lowered its global growth outlook for 2021.