Omicron COVID-19 Variant Detected In Libya

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Libya

TRIPOLI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:Libya on Wednesday announced the detection of Omicron COVID-19 cases in the North African Country.

"On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, tests for the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been carried out and showed positive results," the National Center for Disease Control of Libya said in a statement.

The Center called on the Libyans and foreigners in the country to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and abide by the precautionary measures against the virus.

"The Center also confirms that COVID-19 vaccine is available in all parts of the country," it added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 387,543, including 375,131 recoveries and 5,685 deaths, the statement said.

The Center also confirms that 1,854,197 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 825,677 of them have got two doses.

