Omicron hits Ryanair traffic

London, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :European airline giant Ryanair on Wednesday announced a seven-percent fall in passenger traffic last month as the Omicron variant triggered restrictions that hit the key Christmas travel season.

Ryanair said the number of passengers it flew dropped to 9.5 million in December, down from 10.2 million in November.

It was the lowest level since July.

Ryanair already last month said Omicron would have a strong impact on its financial performance as it more than doubled the forecast for its annual loss and cut back flights.

But in a boost for the Irish no-frills carrier and its peers, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced changes to Covid rules for travel to England, scrapping the need for pre-departure tests and quarantine on arrival until the traveller has tested negative.

"I can announce that in England from 4:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told lawmakers in parliament.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, welcomed the move.

"Today marks an important step towards learning to live alongside the virus, helping passengers and the travel sector look ahead to what will be an all-important spring and summer season."