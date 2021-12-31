Omicron is now the main coronavirus variant in France: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Omicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France where the number of infections has seen a big increase in the last few days, the country's public health agency has said.

"62.4 percent of tests showed a profile compatible with the Omicron variant" at the start of this week, compared to 15 percent the previous week, the agency said.