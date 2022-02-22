UrduPoint.com

Omicron Wave Accounts For More Deaths Than Delta Surge In U.S.: Seattle Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in U.S.: Seattle Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The Omicron wave is breaking, but deaths have surpassed those from the Delta wave in the United States, The Seattle Times has reported.

Since Nov. 24 last year, when South Africa first reported the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization, the United States has confirmed more than 30,163,600 new infections with more than 154,750 new deaths, the daily reported on Saturday.

By comparison, from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 in 2021, a similar duration covering the worst of the Delta surge in the United States, the country confirmed 10,917,590 new infections with 132,616 new deaths, it said.

The death toll during the Omicron wave is about 17 percent higher than that in the equivalent-length Delta period.

Related Topics

World Seattle South Africa United States From

Recent Stories

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

7 minutes ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

35 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

1 hour ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

1 hour ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>