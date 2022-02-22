Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in U.S.: Seattle Times

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The Omicron wave is breaking, but deaths have surpassed those from the Delta wave in the United States, The Seattle Times has reported.

Since Nov. 24 last year, when South Africa first reported the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization, the United States has confirmed more than 30,163,600 new infections with more than 154,750 new deaths, the daily reported on Saturday.

By comparison, from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 in 2021, a similar duration covering the worst of the Delta surge in the United States, the country confirmed 10,917,590 new infections with 132,616 new deaths, it said.

The death toll during the Omicron wave is about 17 percent higher than that in the equivalent-length Delta period.