UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On A Caravan, With One Of The Sahara's Last European Explorers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

On a caravan, with one of the Sahara's last European explorers

SAHARA, Mauritania, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Climbing into the saddle, he adjusts the scarf protecting his head from the sun and, with a tap on the camel's back, the caravan sets off.

Thierry Tillet is again off to explore the vast Saharan desert, at the head of a nine-camel convoy with three other riders.

At 68, the Frenchman is one of the last European explorers since the end of the 19th century to dedicate much of his life -- 47 years -- to crisscrossing the Sahara.

This expedition, which began before the coronavirus epidemic, starts and ends at two desert jewels in central Mauritania.

From Tichitt, the convoy is headed east to Oualata, 300 kilometres (185 miles) away, travelling in single file over a sandy, rocky landscape.

For the first time, Tillet -- or Ghabidine, as a Tuareg friend renamed him -- is taking journalists along "so that this knowledge reaches the general public".

Perched on the back of his swaying camel, Tillet wears an old, holey T-shirt and worn sandals.

With his tousled, white hair and stubbled chin, it's easy to forget he's an authority in his field.

For many years he was a member of the anthropology laboratory at France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

He was also professor of prehistoric archaeology at Grenoble University and taught in Chad, Niger and Mali.

Throughout, he would go back and forth to the Sahara.

He has documented Neolithic civilisations, overseen the inventory of Malian archaeological sites and discovered a dinosaur skeleton in the Tenere desert in Niger.

"Sometimes, small fragments of discovered tools contain more information than a dinosaur, even if it's less spectacular," Tillet says.

Related Topics

Century France Grenoble Mali Chad Mauritania Niger From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

7 hours ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

9 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.