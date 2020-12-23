UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On-air Rant Against French Journalist Sparks Racism Uproar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

On-air rant against French journalist sparks racism uproar

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A prominent French journalist has urged police and broadcasting regulators to act after she was targeted in a hostile diatribe during a radio call-in show that drew outrage from officials and anti-racism activists.

Rokhaya Diallo, who is also an activist and outspoken commentator on divisive social issues, revealed the comments in a Twitter post on Sunday.

In the filmed footage, which originally aired on Sud Radio in October, a woman is heard saying Diallo, who was born in France to Senegalese and Gambian parents, ought to be more grateful to her country.

"Because if Mrs Diallo hadn't benefited from all France has to give, I think there's a good chance she would be in Africa, weighing 30 kilos (66 Pounds) more and with 15 kids, pounding millet on the ground," the woman says.

Neither the show's presenter nor the invited guests condemned the comments, which drew awkward smiles from some.

"Every person who speaks in the public sphere must take responsibility, and my lawyer has filed a complaint," Diallo told the presenter, Philippe Rossi, in a programme Monday where he apologised for not responding to the "obscene" remarks.

Diallo also said her lawyer was hoping authorities would be able to identify the woman who called in to make the comments.

France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot also condemned the comments on Monday and said the CSA audiovisual regulator had opened an investigation.

Diallo has become a well-known anti-racism and feminist campaigner in recent years, and often writes for English-language media including The Washington Post.

Politico magazine this month named Diallo among its 28 "most powerful people in Europe" for 2021, praising "her singular -- sometimes unpredictable -- voice at the center of the national debate."

Related Topics

Africa Police Europe Washington Twitter France October Women Sunday Post Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

8 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

8 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

51 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.