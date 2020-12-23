On-air rant against French journalist sparks racism uproar

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A prominent French journalist has urged police and broadcasting regulators to act after she was targeted in a hostile diatribe during a radio call-in show that drew outrage from officials and anti-racism activists.

Rokhaya Diallo, who is also an activist and outspoken commentator on divisive social issues, revealed the comments in a Twitter post on Sunday.

In the filmed footage, which originally aired on Sud Radio in October, a woman is heard saying Diallo, who was born in France to Senegalese and Gambian parents, ought to be more grateful to her country.

"Because if Mrs Diallo hadn't benefited from all France has to give, I think there's a good chance she would be in Africa, weighing 30 kilos (66 Pounds) more and with 15 kids, pounding millet on the ground," the woman says.

Neither the show's presenter nor the invited guests condemned the comments, which drew awkward smiles from some.

"Every person who speaks in the public sphere must take responsibility, and my lawyer has filed a complaint," Diallo told the presenter, Philippe Rossi, in a programme Monday where he apologised for not responding to the "obscene" remarks.

Diallo also said her lawyer was hoping authorities would be able to identify the woman who called in to make the comments.

France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot also condemned the comments on Monday and said the CSA audiovisual regulator had opened an investigation.

Diallo has become a well-known anti-racism and feminist campaigner in recent years, and often writes for English-language media including The Washington Post.

Politico magazine this month named Diallo among its 28 "most powerful people in Europe" for 2021, praising "her singular -- sometimes unpredictable -- voice at the center of the national debate."