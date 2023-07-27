Open Menu

On And Off Pitch, Messi An Instant Hit In Miami

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Fort Lauderdale, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Lionel Messi's impact for Inter Miami has been clear to see, with three goals and an assist in 120 minutes on the field, but his team-mates say his influence behind the scenes may be just as vital.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner and recently crowned World Cup-winning Argentine captain, faced a number of potential pitfalls when he joined the last-placed club in Major League Soccer.

Having spent his entire career alongside world-class players at Barcelona, Messi left behind star team-mates such as Brazilian Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain and walked into a locker-room full of mostly unrecognisable faces.

Earning millions more than his team-mates, enjoying a lifestyle and football resume they could only dream of it was by no means sure that he would bond with the rest of the squad.

Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club this month along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

But speak to anyone connected with Inter Miami and they quickly tell you how the pair have parked their egos and gone out of their way to fit in with their new team-mates.

"To be honest, I think that boils down to their character," says American full-back DeAndre Yedlin.

"They've come in and they haven't boasted or been like, oh, we're the big guys here or anything like that. They've tried to meld right into the group," said the defender, who gave up his captain's armband to Messi.

There has been no special treatment at the training ground for the pair, says Yedlin, even though they know that their every wish would surely be agreed to.

"They eat the same things we eat and train the same way we train and use the same trainers that we use. There's nothing different.

"So we really feel like they're a part of the group, one of us. And I think that helps us," added Yedlin, who played in England's Premier League with Newcastle United.

Leaving the stadium after Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta, their second straight win with their new team-mates, Yedlin was sporting new headphones, in the team's pink and black colours, which he said Messi had gifted to the entire team.

If there had been any concerns about an 'us and them' divide forming at the club, Yedlin says they have vanished since the pair arrived in South Florida.

"Nobody really knew what to expect. But, they've been an incredibly pleasant surprise to work with and to learn from and to play with," he said.

The transformation of Miami, in two games, from a struggling side lacking confidence into a team playing with swagger and some style, isn't just down to Messi and Busquets' technical ability.

The duo are clearly committed to helping the rest of the team improve.

Messi has responded to any mistakes by his teammates with suggestions and support rather than the frustrated gestures that some star players in MLS have displayed.

