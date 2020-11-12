On day meant for unity, Trump and Biden attend separate Veterans Day events

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden attended separate, simultaneous ceremonies marking Veterans Day Wednesday, as what should have been a moment of national unity was marred by the Republican's refusal to acknowledge Biden's election win.

On a rainy, gray day in Washington the president visited Arlington National Cemetery for a somber wreath-laying ceremony shortly before 11:30 am, his first official appearance since the November 3 election. He made no public remarks.

At the same time Biden appeared at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia for his own solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

US media projected four days ago that Biden won the White House.

Since then Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and a written statement released to mark Veterans Day, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.

With Covid-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions in a push to contain the virus before winter arrives, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.

Instead, he has remained shut up inside the presidential mansion, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud that so far have been backed up by only the flimsiest evidence.

Early Wednesday he was tweeting fresh evidence-free claims of election wins and ballot tampering, despite the consensus from international observers, world leaders, local election officials and US media that the November 3 vote was free and fair, and that there have no credible allegations of fraud.

Claiming that a poll in Wisconsin on Election Day had resulted in "possibly illegal suppression" he said he was "now preparing to win the state," which was called for Biden one week ago.

"Many such 'deplorable' instances!" he added on Twitter.

Some Republicans were adding their voices to growing calls for the president to concede, with experts warning his refusal to do so was undermining the democratic process and holding up the transition to Biden, who takes office in January.

Among them was Republican secretary of state for Montana, Corey Stapleton, who heralded the "incredible things" Trump accomplished in office.

"But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden," he tweeted.