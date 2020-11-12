UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On Day Meant For Unity, Trump And Biden Attend Separate Veterans Day Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

On day meant for unity, Trump and Biden attend separate Veterans Day events

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden attended separate, simultaneous ceremonies marking Veterans Day Wednesday, as what should have been a moment of national unity was marred by the Republican's refusal to acknowledge Biden's election win.

On a rainy, gray day in Washington the president visited Arlington National Cemetery for a somber wreath-laying ceremony shortly before 11:30 am, his first official appearance since the November 3 election. He made no public remarks.

At the same time Biden appeared at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia for his own solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

US media projected four days ago that Biden won the White House.

Since then Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and a written statement released to mark Veterans Day, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.

With Covid-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions in a push to contain the virus before winter arrives, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.

Instead, he has remained shut up inside the presidential mansion, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud that so far have been backed up by only the flimsiest evidence.

Early Wednesday he was tweeting fresh evidence-free claims of election wins and ballot tampering, despite the consensus from international observers, world leaders, local election officials and US media that the November 3 vote was free and fair, and that there have no credible allegations of fraud.

Claiming that a poll in Wisconsin on Election Day had resulted in "possibly illegal suppression" he said he was "now preparing to win the state," which was called for Biden one week ago.

"Many such 'deplorable' instances!" he added on Twitter.

Some Republicans were adding their voices to growing calls for the president to concede, with experts warning his refusal to do so was undermining the democratic process and holding up the transition to Biden, who takes office in January.

Among them was Republican secretary of state for Montana, Corey Stapleton, who heralded the "incredible things" Trump accomplished in office.

"But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Election World Washington Vote Twitter White House Trump Montana Same Arlington Philadelphia January November Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

50 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

50 minutes ago

Livestock services training centre Fazilpur made f ..

39 minutes ago

Nigerian court bails Abuja protestors

41 minutes ago

Danish company charged with violating EU sanctions ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.