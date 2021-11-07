UrduPoint.com

On Election Day, Nicaraguan Woman Honors Teen Son Killed In Protests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

On election day, Nicaraguan woman honors teen son killed in protests

Masaya, Nicaragua, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Junior Gaitan was 15 when he was shot in the chest during demonstrations in 2018 against Nicaragua's long-term President Daniel Ortega.

Three years later, his mother Aura Lila Lopez is still struggling to cope with the loss. On Sunday, when Nicaraguans go to the polls in a presidential vote stacked in Ortega's favor, she will go to put flowers on her son's grave.

In the gloom of Lopez's modest dwelling in the city of Masaya, southern Nicaragua, photos of Junior adorn an entire wall.

On a small table, statuettes of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, a candle and a wreath of artificial blue and white flowers -- the colors of the Nicaraguan flag -- flank yet more framed pictures of the teenager.

The shrine keeps growing.

"I still cry, I still yearn for him," Lopez, 49, told AFP.

She wears a T-shirt on which is printed a photo of her son in his Primary school graduation toga, as well as the phrase: "Junior Gaitan. El Pollito (the Little Chicken)," his nickname.

"I cannot get used to not having him here. It is very hard to lose a child, it is a thing I do not wish on anyone," she sobbed.

Gaitan was among at least 328 people known to have died in 2018, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, when Nicaragua's security forces clamped down violently on anti-government protests.

Ortega, now 75, had accused the protesters of "terrorism" and of seeking to oust him with help from the United States.

He is assured of a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday, with all viable challengers detained or in exile.

- 'A gunshot to the chest' - Gaitan was one of many young people who erected roadblocks during the protests in 2018 that all but paralyzed the country for four months.

He was carrying a backpack full of mortars when, according to his mother, he was shot by a policeman.

On that day, June 2, 2018, he woke up early to take up his post at a barricade, but his mother locked him in a room because the police and armed groups were patrolling the neighborhood of Monimbo in Masaya -- which was at the forefront of the anti-government campaign.

"He was desperate to leave, he started crying, and his father gave him permission to go see the barricade.

He told him not to move from there," Lopez recounted.

But when he did not return after a few hours, she started to fret.

"If something happens to Junior, I'll die," she remembered thinking. "I prayed to God not to do this to me." But soon the neighbors started bringing news. She went from roadblock to roadblock on the back of a neighbor's motorcycle to look for him.

"When I got to the church, there were many people. And there he was, his face covered, with a gunshot to the chest." - No 'earthly justice' - Near the front door of Lopez's house, a basket with bags of toasted bread stands on a wooden table. She sells the bread and cold drinks to make a living.

Her husband, Javier Gaitan, fixes bicycles from home. In his work shed, there is also a large photo of Junior.

The couple has three other sons, a daughter and three grandchildren.

Junior Gaitan liked football and dressing up for parties. He was a good student and wanted to be a graffiti artist, said his mother.

On the first anniversary of his death, other boys in the neighborhood dedicated a football match to him. Their victory trophy adorns the shrine his mother built.

"Until now, there has not been justice," Lopez told AFP.

"For Ortega, these deaths do not exist. There were no deaths, no killings and there are no political prisoners," she said.

Five months ago, she said, the security forces kept a menacing watch over a church mass to mark the third anniversary of Junior's death.

Ortega's regime has some 150 political opponents behind bars, including 39 opposition figures and seven presidential hopefuls arrested since June.

On November 2, the Day of the Dead, Lopez brought frosted flowers -- which she taught herself to make -- to her son's grave at a nearby cemetery.

Once a month, she serves lunch to the boys of the neighborhood in his memory.

And on Sunday, she said, she will protest in her own manner.

"We will not have earthly justice," she said as she lit a candle at her son's shrine.

"Divine justice is all I can hope for."

Related Topics

Football Dead Protest Police Vote Student Died Young Masaya Mary United States June November Sunday 2018 God Church Post All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

37 minutes ago
 Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criteriu ..

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati ..

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati Values Visual Book&#039;

8 hours ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

8 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy ..

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy: Shaukat Tarin

9 hours ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.