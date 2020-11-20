UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On Eve Of G20, EU Hopes For US Return To Multilateralism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

On eve of G20, EU hopes for US return to multilateralism

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU hopes the US will adopt a more multilateralist stance when president-elect Joe Biden takes power, the bloc's chief said Friday, on the eve of a G20 summit.

"The next (US) administration has already committed to increase multilateral cooperation," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She added that "we also expect of course new momentum from the new US administration" on climate change, reversing President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

