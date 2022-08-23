(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Monday joined the world community in expressing solidarity with the victims of religious violence, and deplored India's "sinister" design to cleanse the country of its Muslim heritage and make Muslims second class citizens and even non-citizens.

In a message on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said, "We are particularly alarmed at the global resurgence of xenophobia, hatred and acts of violence against minorities.

"Even as victims of violence belong to diverse religious minorities across the world, there is a disproportionate growth in hate speech and stigmatization of Muslim communities and individuals, leading to acts of violence.

"In our own region, the BJP-RSS regime in India,inspired by the extremist "Hindutva" ideology, has embarked upon a sinister design to "cleanse" India of the vestiges of its Islamic heritage, and make Muslims second class citizens, and even non-citizens.

"On its part, Pakistan will continue to advance international efforts to protect individuals against islamophobia, xenophobia, and related intolerance based on religion or belief." In his message to mark the day, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his staunch support for those who have suffered.

During the day set aside to honour the victims who have lost their lives or suffered for exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion or belief, the UN chief issued a statement standing in "firm solidarity".

"Hate speech, online or offline, continues to fuel violence against vulnerable members of society, including ethnic and religious minorities," he warned.

Despite the General Assembly's resolution in 2019 to officially observe the day, "persons and communities worldwide continue to face intolerance and violence based on religion or belief," Guterres l said.

"We must do more to support victims and examine the conditions that drive intolerance and hate", he added.

"Initiatives like my Call to Action for Human Rights and the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech are tools that can be used to address these complex and pressing issues".

States have the responsibility to prevent and address discrimination and violence inflicted in the name of religion or belief, reminded Mr. Guterres.

He outlined that this must be done through "comprehensive policies" that promote inclusion, diversity, tolerance and interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

Moreover, the UN chief cautioned that human rights violations perpetrated in the name of religion or belief must be investigated and punished, and "effective reparations need to be provided to victims, in compliance with international human rights law".

"It is essential that all States, faith leaders and other influential actors condemn all incitement to hatred and violence based on religion or belief," spelled out the Secretary-General.

"Only a collective, inclusive, and society-wide effort can result in safe co-existence for all and end this blight on our societies".

Freedom of religion or belief, opinion and expression as well as the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of association, are enshrined in three articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Upholding these interdependent, interrelated and mutually reinforcing rights plays an important role in fighting against all forms of belief-based intolerance and discrimination, according to the United Nations.

Furthermore, open, constructive and respectful debates along with interfaith and intercultural dialogue at local, national, regional and international levels can play a positive role in combating religious hatred, incitement and violence.

Together, these freedoms and respects can play help strengthen democracy and combat religious intolerance.

Meanwhile UN-appointed independent human rights experts and senior UN officials argued to condemn the "cynical abuse" of religion as a tool of discrimination, hostility and violence.

In a joint statement, they deplored the widespread violations suffered by those targeted on the basis of their religion or belief and reminded that the 1981 Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination offered protection to these individuals.

"Regrettably, we see these standards flouted with impunity in every corner of the world through an alarming number and severity of violations, many targeting persons belonging to religious or belief minorities," they said.

They also condemned targeting individuals, in the name of religion, referring to the practices a a "tool of discrimination, hostility and violence".

Online and offline hate speech that take the form of intolerance, discrimination and violence against individuals on the basis of religion or belief "should be addressed and countered", they underscored.

"In commemorating this significant UN day, we urge States to redouble efforts to provide redress to victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief," the statement continued, urging for "constructive steps that hollow out the efforts of State or non-State actors" carrying out acts of intolerance and violence based on religion or in the name of belief.

The statement concluded by stressing the importance of "working together" to advance respect for the human rights, dialogue, understanding and peace.