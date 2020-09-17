UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On Lebanon's Shores, The Poor Board Deadly Dinghies

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

On Lebanon's shores, the poor board deadly dinghies

Tripoli, Lebanon, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Suad Mohammad had hoped for a better life when her husband climbed into a dinghy to flee poverty-hit Lebanon, but he disappeared into the waves before he reached Cyprus.

In her family home in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, Mohammad, 27, said she believed the Syrian father of her two small children, 35-year-old Shady Ramadan, was dead.

"I'm waiting for my husband's body," she said, tears streaming down her face, as she clutched her baby boy on her lap.

Ramadan is among dozens of Lebanese and Syrians to have tried to make the illicit sea crossing to European Union-member Cyprus in recent weeks, fleeing Lebanon's worst economic crisis in decades.

His family said he was on a boat that drifted without food or water for a week in the Mediterranean sea before a United Nations peacekeeping ship rescued survivors on Monday.

Mohammad recounted how desperation drove her diabetic husband to embark on the dangerous trip to the shores of the island of Cyprus, 160 kilometres (100 miles) away.

"He fled Lebanon because of the grinding poverty to try to find us some money," she told AFP, a lively toddler girl playing at her feet.

Lebanon's financial crunch has seen tens of thousands lose their jobs or part of their salaries, sparked sharp inflation and pushed poverty rates up to encompass more than half the population.

Tripoli was one of Lebanon's poorest cities even before the crisis, which has been compounded in recent months by the novel coronavirus pandemic and a catastrophic explosion at Beirut's port that killed 190 people.

- 'Stranded at sea' - Before he left, Ramadan had tried to peddle ice creams from a cart, but earned no more than 20,000 Lebanese Pounds a day (now worth around $2.50 at the black market rate).

"A bag of nappies alone costs 33,000 pounds, without even considering rent," his wife said.

The UNIFIL peacekeeping force rescued 25 Syrians, eight Lebanese and three others from a boat off the country's coast on Monday, the UN refugee agency said.

UNIFIL also said it retrieved the body of someone who had died at sea.

But relatives of those on board -- who included several other members of Mohammad's extended family -- claim at least four more either died or have gone missing.

Ziad al-Bira, a relative, said two children had died of hunger and thirst, and their bodies had been pushed overboard, while Ramadan and another had disappeared at sea.

It all started on September 7, when they climbed into a dinghy after having paid a smuggler five million pounds each (more than $660 at the market rate), he said.

With the boat far over capacity, the smuggler "prevented them from coming aboard with their belongings, which included water, food and baby milk," Bira said.

They ended up "stranded at sea without a guide, with communication cut off for days on end, until the UNIFIL ship found them," he added.

After the two children died, Ramadan swam off to try to find help.

"He left and never came back," Bira said.

- 'Slow death' at home - Another young man -- 27-year-old Mohammad Mohammad -- tried the same and also disappeared.

Sitting in front of his home in Tripoli, his father Khaldoun, 54, said his son was unemployed and had left along with relatives without telling him.

"The smuggler kept reassuring us that the boat had arrived safely, until we discovered three days later that he was lying -- by which time we could no longer speak to any of our children," he said.

Distraught family members have filed three legal complaints against the smuggler, who has since disappeared.

In Tripoli, however, not everybody is relying on a smuggler.

This month, dozens of people chipped in to buy their own boat and spent 40 hours at sea trying to reach Cyprus before being turned back by the Cypriot navy.

Two of them said they would jump at the opportunity to try again.

Khaled Abdallah, 47, said life was no longer sustainable working 17-hour shifts as a school security guard for a daily wage of 25,000 pounds (around $3).

"I'm determined to try again, whatever the cost," he said.

Mohammed al-Khanji, 37, said he could no longer provide for his two young children as an ambulant vegetable seller.

"I will do the impossible to feed my children," he said.

"In the end, we will go. We might get there or we might die straight away, but in this country, we are dying a slow death."

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Syria Water Rent Died Wife Young Guide Tripoli Man Beirut Buy Same Cyprus Lebanon Turkish Lira Money September Market Family All From Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

9 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

9 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

9 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.