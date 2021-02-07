UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On-the-loose Tiger Captured Alive After Indonesia Zoo Escape

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

On-the-loose tiger captured alive after Indonesia zoo escape

Pontianak, Indonesia, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :An escaped tiger that killed a keeper at a zoo on Borneo island has been captured alive after a day on the loose, police said.

The white Bengal tiger was found wandering in a jungle surrounding Sinka Zoo in the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan on Saturday, following its escape through a hole.

Another tiger that broke free was shot dead earlier.

"We found and captured the second tiger by sedating it with a tranquillizer," local police chief Prasetiyo Adhi Wibowo told journalists late Saturday.

The pair of 18-month-old female Bengal tigers -- previously thought to be Sumatran -- escaped from the zoo after days of torrential rain created a hole near their enclosure.

A 47-year-old male zookeeper and several animals were found dead near the tiger cage.

The escape triggered a frantic search involving police, military and conservation officials, while locals were told to stay at home and avoid tourist attractions near the zoo while authorities hunted the animals.

An orange-coloured Bengal tiger was shot dead after a failed attempt to neutralise it with a tranquillizer gun.

Conservationists said they were forced to shoot the endangered animal after it was no longer responding to its keeper and showed aggressive behaviour towards humans.

Indonesia's zoos do not have a good reputation, and some have been reported for animal cruelty.

Related Topics

Dead Police Singkawang Male From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

25 minutes ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.