One body recovered in Mexico mine collapse, others missing

Mexico City, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescuers on Saturday recovered the body of one of at least seven workers trapped in the collapse of a mine in northern Mexico, authorities said.

Initial reports suggested the collapse was caused by flooding at the mine in the municipality of Muzquiz, in Coahuila state.

Local authorities had reported Friday that at least seven workers were trapped in the mine, which is in Mexico's main coal-mining region.

"Search and rescue teams at the Micaran mine in Muzquiz, Coahuila, have unfortunately located the body of a lifeless person, which has already been recovered," the Federal Civil Defense agency tweeted.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sent personnel from the security, labor and civil protection ministries to assist the rescue effort.

Coahuila has seen a series of fatal mining accidents over the years.

The worst was a gas explosion that claimed 65 lives at the Pasta de Conchos mine on February 19, 2006.

The bodies of 63 miners remain at the site. The families have repeatedly appealed to the Mexican authorities to recover them.

Last September, Lopez Obrador promised the bodies would be recovered.