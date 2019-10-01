UrduPoint.com
One Boy Killed, More Injured As Strong Winds Hit Central Europe

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:20 AM

Bratislava, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :One boy was killed and several of his schoolmates injured when strong winds uprooted a tree near Bratislava, police said, as Slovakia and its Central European neighbours issued weather warnings.

"Strong wind caused a tree to fall on Primary school pupils on a sidewalk in Nitra. A 14-year-old boy died on the spot," Slovak police said on their Facebook page, adding that "several others" were injured, one seriously.

Slovak authorities issued wind warnings for the whole country, including a hurricane-force alert for the northern High Tatras mountain region where wind speeds could reach 135 kilometres per hour (84 miles per hour).

Authorities in the neighbouring Czech Republic and Poland have also issued wind warnings.

Howling winds caused power outages for some 30,000 households in the Czech Republic on Monday.

Falling trees hampered rail traffic across the country, while a driver escaped with injuries after a tree fell on his truck.

Two people were injured in Poland when their vehicle crashed into a trailer buffeted by winds, local media reported.

Winds also brought down power lines in Poland, affecting thousands of households.

